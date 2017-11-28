Irish deputy PM quits to avert snap election as Brexit looms

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald arrives at Government Buildings in Dublin ahead of a vote of no confidence in the government Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017. Ireland's governing party and main opposition are holding last-minute talks to avoid the government collapsing just as it faces a crunch time in Brexit negotiations. Irish lawmakers are due to vote on a no-confidence motion in the deputy prime minister filed by opposition party Fianna Fail . PA via AP Brian Lawless