National & International

State Supreme Court asked to dismiss retiree claims

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 04:16 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

State lawyers are asking the Rhode Island Supreme Court to dismiss retired public employee's efforts to reclaim pension benefits that were lost in a 2015 legal settlement.

The Providence Journal reports lawyers representing state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo filed the brief Monday.

The lawyers say that even if the retirees won, there is doubt that the state or local municipalities would be able to afford the cost of restoring benefits.

The settlement was part of a series of cutbacks to the pension system pushed by Raimondo in her former role as the state treasurer. It effectively raised the retirement age, suspended annual cost-of-living increases and put workers in a plan similar to a 401(k).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video