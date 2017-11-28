National & International

2 battle for control over US consumer watchdog

Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:32 AM

WASHINGTON

The battle between two supposed directors of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is making for compelling optics but only seems to be delaying a tidal shift at the powerful consumer watchdog.

Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's budget director and now appointed acting director of CFPB, came in Monday to show he was firmly in control of the bureau.

Leandra English, who was elevated to deputy director of the bureau late last week by its outgoing director, sent staff an email offering Thanksgiving wishes. Mulvaney came with doughnuts and his own email saying to "disregard" any directions from English.

Both signed their missives "Acting Director."

English is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to block Mulvaney from taking over the bureau.

