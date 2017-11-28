Beijing evicts Chinese migrants in droves, prompting outcry

Zhang Chaoning, a migrant worker who has lived in the Chinese capital for 8 years bids farewell to this home on the outskirts of Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Authorities in Beijing have been evicting domestic migrant workers from the capital in droves, triggering a public outcry over the harsh treatment of people the city depends on to build their skyscrapers, care for their children and take on other lowly-paid work. Ng Han Guan AP Photo