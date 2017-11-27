National & International

Powell says he supports further gradual rate hikes

AP Economics Writer

November 27, 2017 04:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

Jerome Powell says that if confirmed as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, he expects the central bank to continue raising interest rates gradually to support the Fed's twin goals of maximum employment and stable prices.

Powell also says that under his leadership, the Fed would consider appropriate ways to ease the regulatory burdens on banks while preserving the core reforms Congress enacted to try to prevent another financial crisis like the one that erupted in 2008.

Powell makes the comments in prepared testimony that he will deliver Tuesday at the start of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. Powell, a member of the Fed's board since 2012, is expected to win confirmation to succeed Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video