National & International

Republican Sen. Johnson says he remains opposed to tax bill

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:55 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says he still intends to vote against the GOP tax bill unless changes are made.

Johnson told reporters on a conference call Monday that "we are working very diligently with other Senate Republican colleagues who have similar concerns to fix the problems."

Johnson says the proposal doesn't cut business taxes enough for "pass through" partnerships and corporations. Those are businesses in which profits are passed onto the owners, who report the income on their individual tax returns.

Johnson is set to vote in the Senate Budget Committee Tuesday on the measure. He says, "If we develop a fix prior to committee, I'll probably support it but if we don't I'll vote against it."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Johnson says President Donald Trump has assured lawmakers there will be changes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video