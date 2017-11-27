National & International

New Mexico lawmaker derides Legislature's harassment policy

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:15 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

A Republican state lawmaker in New Mexico is urging the Legislature to create an independent system for evaluating complaints of sexual harassment.

Rep. Kelly Fajardo of Los Lunas urged legislative leaders Monday to turn over future allegations of harassment at the Statehouse to outside legal counsel for review. Complaints currently are evaluated by legislative agency directors and chief clerks.

Fajardo calls the current harassment policy "a joke." She says it provides little assurance of impartial review or protection from retaliation.

The Democrat-led Legislature has started a review of workplace harassment guidelines as decade-old allegations of sexual misconduct roil a state senator's campaign for lieutenant governor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fajardo says she has encountered harassing behavior in the Legislature but does not plan to file a complaint because it could interfere with reform efforts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video