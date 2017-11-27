Infosys plans new hub with 500 new tech jobs in Rhode Island

Information technology outsourcing firm Infosys says it's opening a design and innovation hub in Rhode Island and plans to add 500 jobs there in the next five years.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and Infosys President Ravi Kumar made the announcement Monday in Providence, where the hub is planned. State officials said the company is eligible for an estimated $10 million in incentives, and said the average salary would be $79,000.
Kumar says they chose Rhode Island because of its educational institutions, design focus and economic development tools.
The hub is one of four U.S. technology and innovation hubs Infosys announced earlier this year it would establish in a strategy to eventually create 10,000 jobs. The first two are in Indiana and North Carolina.
India-based Infosys employs around 200,000 people worldwide.
