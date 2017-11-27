National & International

November 27, 2017 10:13 AM

4 Tennessee governor candidates won't release tax returns

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Four of the seven major candidates for Tennessee governor are declining to release details of their federal income tax returns.

The Tennessean newspaper asked the five Republicans and two Democrats in the race for copies of their federal tax filings. U.S. Rep. Diane Black and fellow Republican state House Speaker Beth Harwell provided financial summaries, and Democrat Craig Fitzhugh released his 2016 tax return.

Among the remaining Republicans, former state Sen. Mae Beavers and businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee declined the request. As did Democratic former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.

Dean and Boyd said they may consider releasing details in the future.

Lee, who runs his family-owned construction company, said he would not release his income in the interest of "protecting my business and the over 1,200 employees there."

Related content

National & International

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco

Pause
It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 3:59

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this”

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' 4:16

Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked'

Mizzou players, Cuonzo Martin speak after loss 6:33

Mizzou players, Cuonzo Martin speak after loss

Angry Chiefs' fans boo as they file out of Arrowhead Stadium 0:30

Angry Chiefs' fans boo as they file out of Arrowhead Stadium

Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today' 1:02

Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today'

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

View more video

National & International