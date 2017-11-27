US sports leagues are hedging their bets on legal gambling

FILE - This May 18, 2017, file photo shows laborers union members cheering during a meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board, in Las Vegas. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear a challenge to the federal ban on sports betting, U.S. sports leagues are hedging their bets. The leagues are fighting the case in court, but leaders of the NBA, the NHL and Major League Baseball have said publicly that they’re open to sports betting being legalized. They’re preparing for a future of expanded gambling and hoping to have a say in how legalization takes effect. Only the NFL has remained steadfast in its opposition, a stance that critics see as hypocritical. John Locher, File AP Photo