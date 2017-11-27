National & International

Kansas Farm Bureau event tackles agricultural issues

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017

MANHATTAN, Kan.

More than 800 Kansas farmers are expected to gather in Manhattan next month as the Kansas Farm Bureau drafts its public policy positions for 2018.

The group's annual meeting runs Dec. 3 to 5 and includes workshops on water, the farm bill, crop insurance and estate planning. Other topics include using social media, emergency management and holiday cooking. Also on tap are workshops on the farm economy and agritourism.

Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts kicks off the event with his state of agriculture address Dec. 3 at the annual banquet.

Kansas State University President Richard Myers will also be speaking at the conference as will Mary Kay Thatcher, senior director of congressional affairs for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

