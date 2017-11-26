National & International

Tribe opens police station for its South Bend casino

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 09:07 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

A Michigan-based tribe has established a police station for the casino it is set to open next year in northern Indiana.

The Pokagon (poh-KAY'-gun) Band of Potawatomi (paht-ah-WAH'-toh-mee) Indians opened the tribe's new police building last week near the 166-acre site of its casino being built on South Bend's southwest side.

The station staffed by 12 officers is needed for federally recognized sovereign nations like the Dowagiac, Michigan-based Pokagon Band that are responsible for maintaining order on tribal land.

Those arrested on the property will be taken to the St. Joseph County Jail under a deal awaiting state approval.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The South Bend Tribune reports the casino could open as early as January with 1,800 slot machines, six restaurants and three bars.

The tribe currently has three casinos in southwestern Michigan.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video