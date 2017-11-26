National & International

Repair plans being made for 102-year-old Evansville stadium

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:30 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Plans are being made for major repairs to Evansville's 102-year-old baseball stadium using money from a county property tax increase that takes effect in January.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. owns Bosse Field and sought state permission for the tax that's expected to raise $300,000 a year.

District Superintendent David Smith tells the Evansville Courier & Press that the stadium's roof is deteriorating and the electrical system is 60 years old. Smith says essential renovations might cost $1.5 million.

Bosse Field is home to the independent league Evansville Otters, along with hosting high school games and other events. It also was a filming site for the 1992 movie "A League of Our Own."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Smith says the school district hopes another entity will take over the stadium after renovations are completed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video