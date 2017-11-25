Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, right, speaks with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni in Tunis, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Gentiloni is on a two-day official visit to Tunisia.
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, right, speaks with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni in Tunis, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Gentiloni is on a two-day official visit to Tunisia. Hassene Dridi AP Photo
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, right, speaks with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni in Tunis, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Gentiloni is on a two-day official visit to Tunisia. Hassene Dridi AP Photo

National & International

Italy premier in Tunisia to discuss migration, Libya, terror

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:54 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TUNIS, Tunisia

Italy's premier has met with Tunisian leaders during a two-day working visit to discuss terrorism, migration and the impact of the chaotic situation in Libya, subjects that deeply touch both countries.

Paolo Gentiloni met on Saturday with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed. He told reporters that the North African country bordering Libya and battling Islamic militants who have launched attacks in recent years needs increased aid from European partners.

He said that "it is crucial to reduce regional disparities and social inequalities in Tunisia" that feed migration to Italy and impact the terrorism fight.

He said an accord signed six years ago to contain illegal migration is working again and an uptick slowed. Under the accord, Italy can send Tunisians back home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video