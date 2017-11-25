Does cellphone-sweeping 'StingRay' technology go too far?

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows the StingRay II, a cellular site simulator used for surveillance purposes manufactured by Harris Corporation, of Melbourne, Fla. Police departments across the country use military-developed technology that can track down suspects by using the signals emitted by their cellphones. Civil liberties groups are increasingly raising objections to the suitcase-sized devices known as StingRays that can sweep up cellphone data from an entire neighborhood.

