Lawyer says Conyers verbally abused her, was inappropriate

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:03 PM

WASHINGTON

A Washington lawyer says Rep. John Conyers verbally abused her and acted inappropriately when she worked for him on Capitol Hill in the 1990s.

Melanie Sloan told The Washington Post on Wednesday that she did not believe she was sexually harassed by the Michigan Democrat, though she said one time she showed up to a meeting at his office and he was in his underwear.

Sloan said Conyers would yell at her, berate her and criticize her appearance.

Conyers' attorney, Arnold Reed, said Conyers "has never done anything inappropriate to Melanie Sloan."

Sloan was hired by Conyers in 1995 as minority counsel to the House Judiciary Committee and did the job until 1998. She said she complained to congressional leadership about Conyers but her concerns weren't addressed.

House Ethics Committee leaders announced Tuesday that the panel had begun an investigation into the 88-year-old Conyers after receiving allegations of sexual harassment and age discrimination involving staff members. Conyers said he would fully cooperate.

