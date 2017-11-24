National & International

Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo promotes Small Business Saturday

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 06:26 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take part in Small Business Saturday and shop locally this holiday season.

The Democratic governor said Friday that Rhode Island's small businesses add to the state's quality of life and make an immediate, significant contribution to the economy.

Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday, when shoppers are encouraged to patronize mom-and-pop stores.

Providence is once again offering free street parking in several city neighborhoods as a way to encourage shoppers to buy local.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Small Business Administration promotes Small Business Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video