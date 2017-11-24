National & International

Oklahoma House leader working on 'tweaks' to failed tax plan

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 02:22 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

A top Republican Oklahoma House leader says work already is underway on potential changes to a broad tax-increase plan to shore up the state's budget and generate funding for a teacher pay raise.

Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said Friday he's remaining in touch with the governor's office and that he's working on potential "tweaks" to the plan that could garner the necessary 76 votes in the House. A sweeping package of tax hikes on tobacco, fuel, alcohol and oil and gas production fell five votes short in the House after an eight-week special session.

Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a backup budget plan approved by lawmakers that would have further slashed agency budgets and implored them to return for a second special session. No date has been set.

