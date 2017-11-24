National & International

Israel's health minister resigns over Sabbath train work

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 01:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JERUSALEM

Israeli media reports that the country's health minister, who heads a powerful ultra-Orthodox political party in Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, is resigning over railway infrastructure work taking place on the Sabbath, when all labor is prohibited according to Jewish law.

Channel 10 TV and other media reported Friday that Yaakov Litzman told the prime minister he will step down on Sunday over the issue.

It could spell trouble for Netanyahu if other Ultra-Orthodox Jewish politicians follow Litzman's lead.

Ultra-Orthodox parties offer Netanyahu support to stabilize his coalition, while the government carves out large budgets for their community's schools and seminaries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Much of Israel comes to a halt at sundown Friday for the Sabbath.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video