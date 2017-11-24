National & International

S African company pulling out of natural gas to liquid fuels

Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:51 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW ORLEANS

A South African energy and chemical company says it's dropping plans for a $14 billion U.S. plant to convert natural gas to liquid fuels because of low oil prices and a volatile market. For the same reasons, it says it's also pulling out of Canadian shale.

Sasol made the announcement Thursday in a news release posted on its website.

The plant would have been in the southwest Louisiana city of Lake Charles.

A parish government official calls the decision a minor setback in $100 billion in development across southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu (KAL-kuh-shoo) Parish Police Juror Hal McMillin says that includes an $11 billion ethane cracker being built by Sasol, which already has three operating plants in the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sasol says it will sell its shale assets in Canada's Montney Basin.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video