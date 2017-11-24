National & International

US demands visits with oil executives jailed in Venezuela

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:16 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CARACAS, Venezuela

U.S. diplomats are demanding that Venezuela give them immediate access to jailed oil executives who hold American passports.

The State Department said in a statement Friday that the U.S. Embassy in Caracas made the request to the government under international law.

It follows this week's arrest of six high-ranking executives from Citgo, a Houston-based subsidiary of Venezuela's state oil company. Venezuela accuses them of embezzlement stemming from a $4 billion deal to refinance bonds.

Five of the six Venezuelan executives have dual U.S. citizenship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Oil-rich Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, yet low crude prices plunged the country into financial crisis.

The international scuffle could further strain relations between the Trump administration and Venezuela as socialist President Nicolas Maduro tries to refinance billions in foreign debt amid U.S. sanctions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video