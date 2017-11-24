Number of North Dakota 'income millionaires' declines

North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says fewer residents are reporting seven-figure incomes due to a prolonged slump in agriculture and energy prices.
Figures released to The Associated Press show 686 people reported incomes of more than $1 million on their 2016 individual tax returns. That's a drop of nearly 40 percent from the record 1,120 people in 2014 when the states' oil boom was at its zenith.
Rauschenberger says most of the people reporting seven-figure incomes are in North Dakota's 17 oil-producing counties. That income comes largely from royalties paid to mineral owners by oil companies.
In 2006, while North Dakota's oil boom was in its infancy, there were 339 so-called "income millionaires."
