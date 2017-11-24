National & International

Idaho candidate launches gubernatorial attack website

Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:06 AM

November 24, 2017

BOISE, Idaho

Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist has quietly launched an attack website criticizing his Republican gubernatorial opponents as sad choices for Idahoans.

Ahlquist, who is running for political office for the first time, faces Lt. Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and others in the 2018 GOP race to replace outgoing Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.

The new website — publicized last week — is set up like a quiz, asking people whether Little or Labrador is worse on a variety of topics.

The website cites previous news reporting and government accountability websites to base its critiques but also leaves out key numbers.

For example, Little is criticized for receiving a pay raise in 2014 but the site does not say that the pay raise bumped Little's annual lieutenant governor salary from $35,700 to $42,275.

