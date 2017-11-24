This computer game comes thanks to 2 Supreme Court justices

Zayra Granados, 17, from El Salvador, works with the civics computer game iCivics during Phoebe Sherman's 11th grade social studies class at Roosevelt High School's International Academy in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor are backing iCivics that is now being translated into Spanish. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo