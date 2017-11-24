National & International

November 24, 2017 2:25 AM

Britain's May steps up efforts to broaden Brexit talks

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

British Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping up her lobbying efforts to broaden Brexit negotiations with the European Union to future relations and trade, as the talks bog down on preliminary issues.

May said Friday that she will hold meetings in Brussels, including with EU Council President Donald Tusk, about progress in the talks, which must be completed well before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

She sidestepped questions about how much Britain would pay to settle its EU financial accounts, saying talks will look "ahead to the future deep and special partnership that I want with the European Union."

EU leaders are set to decide in mid-December whether the negotiations have made "sufficient progress" — on the divorce bill, the status of Irish borders and the rights of citizens hit by Brexit — to be broadened.

Related content

National & International

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Pause
Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis 0:21

Brief first look at new Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis

Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving 1:58

Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving

His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child 4:17

His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 0:25

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children 3:57

New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

Jordan Geist and Blake Harris on win over Long Beach State 4:09

Jordan Geist and Blake Harris on win over Long Beach State

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

View more video

National & International