Complaint: VA doctor broke federal law in 2014 Senate run

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:42 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Federal authorities claim a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctor who ran for U.S. Senate in 2014 broke a law limiting the political activities of federal workers.

According to The Tennessean , the U.S. Office of Special Counsel's complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board claims Choudhury Salekin violated the federal Hatch Act 15 times during his failed independent bid to unseat Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

The office says Salekin used VA's logo in campaign materials, including a YouTube video with testimonial from a VA patient that he asked co-workers and at least one patient during a medical consultation to watch.

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from running in partisan elections or engaging in political activity while working, among other restrictions.

A message seeking Salekin's response wasn't returned Wednesday.

