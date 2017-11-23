Christie could be last caught on beach closed to the public

Future New Jersey governors couldn't be caught like Gov. Chris Christie enjoying the July Fourth holiday on a state beach while it was closed to the public during a government shutdown under a proposal advancing through the Democrat-led Legislature.
A Senate committee this week advanced the bill that would require state parks and beaches to stay open during government shutdowns. The measure already passed the Assembly without any opposition.
The bill stems from the three-day government shutdown ahead of the July Fourth holiday when the Republican and lawmakers failed to enact a budget by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
But the legislation has garnered some opposition. The labor union representing many state workers said it's concerned the legislation would make it easier for future government shutdowns.
Comments