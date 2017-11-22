Judge: Lawsuit challenging Keystone pipeline can continue

National & International

The Associated Press

A federal judge has dismissed a bid by the Trump administration to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a presidential permit for the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Billings, Montana on Wednesday rejected Justice Department arguments that the court had no authority to second-guess the permit.

Conservation groups and Native American organizations contend an environmental review of the project completed in 2014 was inadequate. They've asked Morris to revoke the permit.

Government attorneys argued that Trump has constitutional authority over matters of foreign affairs and national security — including the pipeline permit issued in March.

The pipeline would transport Canadian crude through Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska. The Obama administration rejected it, but it was revived under Trump.

