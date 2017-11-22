Ballot for legislative elections still taking shape

Ballots for two open Wisconsin legislative seats were still in flux Wednesday as state election officials worked to double-check candidates' paperwork.
The deadline for filing nomination papers in the 10th Senate District, the 58th Assembly District and the 66th Assembly District was Tuesday at 5 p.m. Fourteen candidates filed papers by the deadline.
The state Elections Commission was still reviewing the filings Wednesday and had detected a number of shortcomings in filings for the Senate and 58th Assembly races.
In the Senate race, the commission disqualified Republican Ken Rimer after he turned in 389 valid nomination signatures, 11 short of the 400 needed to secure a spot on the ballot.
Libertarian Brian Corriea also failed to turn in 400 signatures, supplying only 393 valid names. Commission Administrator Mike Haas said Corriea would have until Friday to correct seven signatures in the hopes of reaching 400.
Democrat John Calabrese had yet to submit a statement of economic interests, but he has until Friday to do so. Republican state Rep. Shannon Zimmerman filed an electronic copy of his declaration of candidacy but the commission needs a hard copy postmarked by Tuesday for him to get on the ballot, Haas said.
That left three candidates officially on the ballot as of Wednesday afternoon — Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Democrats Patty Schachtner and Reuben Herfindahl.
The 10th District, which covers a swath of northwestern Wisconsin, has been vacant since incumbent Republican Sheila Harsdorf resigned early this month to serve as state agriculture secretary.
In the 58th Assembly District, the commission was still waiting for Republican Rick Gundrum to submit his statement of economic interests. He, too, has until Friday to file it. The commission also disqualified socialist Christopher Cook after he failed to turn in any nomination papers by Tuesday's deadline.
That left four candidates on the ballot for that seat as of Wednesday afternoon: Republicans Spencer Zimmerman, Steve Stanek and Tiffany Koehler, and Democrat Dennis Degenhardt.
The 58th covers the ultra-conservative West Bend area. The seat came open when incumbent Republican Bob Gannon suddenly died in October.
Democrats Greta Neubauer and John Tate II are the only candidates running to fill the open 66th Assembly seat. The commission has approved both of them.
The 66th includes most of the city of Racine. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Cory Mason plans to resign in January after being elected the city's mayor.
Primaries in all three races are set for Dec. 19, with general elections following on Jan. 16.
