Council to vote on Jasper's nomination as agriculture chief

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:08 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire's Executive Council is set to vote on whether to confirm House Speaker Shawn Jasper as the state's next agriculture commissioner.

Gov. Chris Sununu last month asked Jasper, a fellow Republican, to seek the top position at the Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food. At a public hearing last week, councilors expressed concern about Jasper's credentials. Though he grew up on a chicken farm, he has been a lawmaker for most of his adult life.

The current commissioner, Lorraine Merrill is retiring at the end of the year after two, five-year terms.

The vote is set for Wednesday. If Jasper is confirmed, there are seven House members competing to replace him as speaker.

