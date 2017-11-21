UN hopes sex misconduct cases buoy efforts to help women

FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the executive director of UN Women, speaks to reporters during a news conference at U.N. headquarters. The United Nations began campaigning to end violence against women decades ago, but its effort gained little traction, until the outpouring of allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful men in Hollywood, the U.S. Congress and boardrooms put the issue on front pages and TV screens around the world. "This is the moment!" Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov. 25. "It really has to come out of the woodwork." Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo