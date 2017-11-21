Nucor to build new steel mill in Missouri

Steel producer Nucor is building a steel mill in the mid-Missouri city of Sedalia.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday announced the company is investing at least $250 million on the micro-mill. Greitens' administration says more than 250 new jobs will be created once it's built.
Economic Development Department spokeswoman Maggie Kost said the company could get as much as $27.3 million in economic incentives over the next 15 years.
She says it's likely the company would not have come to Missouri without a law passed this summer that allows steel mills and other major electricity users to negotiate lower electricity rates for longer contracts.
Never miss a local story.
Supporters of the change wanted to bring jobs to southeastern Missouri, where a Noranda aluminum smelter's closure last year eliminated more than 900 jobs.
Comments