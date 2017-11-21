National & International

US trade rep concerned after latest round of NAFTA talks

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:21 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MEXICO CITY

The United States' trade representative has expressed concerns on a lack of progress in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement at the conclusion of the fifth round of talks in Mexico City.

Robert Lighthizer did not attend this round of talks but said in a statement Tuesday that he saw no evidence Canada or Mexico are willing to accept changes proposed by the U.S. team.

He says that without a rebalancing of the agreement a satisfactory result will not be reached.

A trilateral statement released by the three countries Tuesday says progress was made on a number of chapters in the treaty, but does not provide specifics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The pact members have scheduled the next round of talks for Jan. 23-28 in Montreal, Canada.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video