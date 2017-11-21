Venezuela arrests Citgo chief in anti-corruption dragnet

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab speaks during a news conference, in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan authorities detained the acting president of Citgo, the state-owned oil company’s U.S. subsidiary, and five other executives for their alleged involvement in a corruption scheme, Saab said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo