Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Arkansas newspapers

Southwest Times Record. Nov. 19, 2017.
Big companies like Amazon and Walmart have made it easier to find deals, shop from home, and get purchases fast. But "easy," oftentimes, comes at a cost later realized. Our local retailers, who we value and want to keep, have been seeing this path to "easy" increase and change their businesses. If we want to have physical retailers who employee local residents, now more than ever, brick and mortar stores need our support.
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 25, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It follows Black Friday and encourages shoppers to choose local stores when doing their Christmas shopping.
Why is this important? Where do we begin? Small businesses create jobs. They inhabit a piece of the local spirit, providing variety and personality and, potentially, friendly faces. Our local businesses boost the economy. They provide a reason for a person to visit a city, dine out and stroll the sidewalks. They're run by your family members, pals from church, your friends, your neighbors.
Sure, it's easy to search, click some buttons, pull out a credit card and hope for the best. But we think there's great value in walking into a local store that goes well beyond the immediate purchase.
This is the time of year when people are doing the most shopping, thus the time of year when small businesses can benefit most. We encourage shopping local all year, but we believe it's especially important to be mindful of this current opportunity to help provide extra dollars and tax receipts to the Fort Smith area. For local businesses, it can be an opportunity to gain new customers, grow sales and carry momentum throughout the holiday shopping season. It's a great time to business owners to talk and engage with customers in person. Where else will you find that?
Small Business Saturday was born in 2010 and joins an array of other "days" that promote various events during the Christmas season, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. And while each holds its place with different people for different reasons, we look at Small Business Saturday as an opportunity to help give local entrepreneurs a boost while also giving a lift to the local economy as well. Local retailers and restaurants alike benefit when you keep your dollars at home.
Fort Smith's Shop Local campaign has taken root here, and there is a growing consciousness among local shoppers that their money does more than buy merchandise. Local businesses don't just provide a place to shop. Many times, they help support local nonprofits in the community, which need support all year long. Local businesses support fundraisers for schools or sports teams. Maybe the owners have a child participating, but who cares? The support is needed, and they're providing it. For that alone, they deserve our thanks.
Saying "there's no place to shop locally" doesn't ring true. The Fort Smith area is full of local shopping locations. Take a stroll down Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith, Main Street in Van Buren or spend some time in friendly, picturesque Paris, if you don't believe us. These places offer a uniqueness that you won't find at a big-box retailer; some even feature hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind items that might just help you cross a difficult person off your shopping list.
We're not advocating that you abandon your plans to shop online or hit up the big retail stores on Black Friday. We love a great deal, too. Map out your shopping strategy and by all means, get one more TV, a $5 toaster or that new mattress you can't live without. Just keep the "little guys" in mind, as well. By all means, visit small businesses on Black Friday, or Cyber Monday, or any other day of the year as well, not just on Small Business Saturday. Spread your shopping out so you're helping give a boost to those businesses here in the Fort Smith area. When you do, it's good for everyone.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Nov. 20, 2017.
Want to amend the Constitution of the United states without actually saying so? Just do it informally — not by design but by accident. Call this addition to the Constitution's legislative, executive, and judicial branches special prosecutors, and have them launch witch hunts in all directions.
Twice now this year, the more partisan members of his own party have asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to go after the previous administration's scandal-haunted presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, who lost the election but can yet win the postelection review if it continues. Which is just what a Republican congressman from Ohio, the Hon. Jim Jordan, proposes. Why? Because he says it looks like there's more than enough evidence to go after Ms. Clinton, to which the sage and prudent — and honest — attorney general of the United States replied: "'Looks like' is not enough of a basis to appoint a special counsel." For once unleashed, these special prosecutors can prove a plague upon the land, devouring everything and everyone in their sights.
Does anybody else remember Kenneth Starr and the havoc he wreaked, destroying anyone and any prudent precedent in his free-roaming way? It was great theater, perhaps, but no way to run a government except into the ground. So now these unabashed partisans would have Congress play this number once again, this time from the top with even more feeling. Please, spare all of us a replay of that jaded number. Who needs it?
Well, maybe the Hon. Donald Trump, who keeps urging the Justice Department to investigate its investigations of Ms. Clinton. But isn't this the same Donald J. Trump who is president and chief executive of the federal government? If he wants something investigated, surely he has enough tools at his disposal to investigate it himself, or have his many subordinates do so. Why hand the job off to a special investigator, further cluttering the organizational chart of the U.S. government? Isn't this where we all came in? Let's get the hook and end this song and dance now if not sooner.
It's enough to make one wonder if some of these so-called conservatives are immune to experience, which should be their constant guide, rather than theory. Demonstrating that even a blind hog can come up with an acorn now and then, a separate but equally partisan congressman across the aisle — Michigan's John Conyers — observes: "What strikes me about these comments is the president's view that the criminal justice system serves him and not the public."
And how many times must this country, faced with challenges similar to those weathered in the past, demonstrate how little it has been learned from that past, and so set up a repeat of the past's failures? Even as the after-effects of the Great Recession are still being felt, America's household debt is reaching a record high, setting the stage for one more boom sure to bust. American manufacturers are revving up their engines across the board, producing everything from bulldozers to semi-conductors to all kinds of foodstuffs. Employment is way up — for now — as factories have added 156,000 workers to their payrolls since the election of this president. It's a dramatic and undeniable turnaround from the last year of the previous administration when some 16,000 jobs were lost.
But why add a whole new branch of government to what is being manufactured from whole cloth? Enough already. Enough over-confidence and under-solid performance. For this latest boom is built on pillars of sand, much like this latest addition to the constitutional structure.
Texarkana Gazette. Nov. 21, 2017.
For nearly five decades the name Charles Manson has been synonymous with pure, unadulterated evil.
Yes, there have been those throughout history who killed more people, who committed more atrocities, who tortured and raped and maimed. Adolph Hitler. Josef Stalin. Scores more.
But there was something about Manson. Perhaps because he was right here in the U.S. Perhaps because so many are still around who remember the terror of those months in 1969 — and long after.
On the night of Aug. 8 of that year, Manson followers Charles "Tex" Watson, Linda Kasabian, Susan Atkins and Patricia Krenwinkel went to 10050 Cielo Drive in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles. There they brutally murdered actress Sharon Tate and her unborn child, hair stylist Jay Sebring, coffee heiress Abigail Folger and her boyfriend Wojciech Frykowski, along with a young man named Steven Parent who was visiting the property's caretaker. The next night, Watson, Kasabian,
Atkins, Krenwinkel and another member of the Manson Family — Leslie Van Houten — went to 3301 Waverly Drive in Los Feliz section of Los Angeles. Manson was along to "show them how to do it."
The house belonged to supermarket owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. Manson had Krenwinkel and Van Houten savagely kill the couple, with Watson supervising.
There was an investigation. Arrests were made. A trial scheduled.
As details began to emerge about Manson and his "family," fear swept the nation. It's hard to explain to those who didn't live through it. Manson's control of these young people was absolutely terrifying. Rumors flew that he had followers across the country biding their time, just waiting to kill. No one felt safe. These lunatics could have been right here in Texarkana, even right down the street.
The bizarre antics of Manson and his followers — both those on trial and those who gathered outside the courthouse — only added to the tension. There was no remorse, no sign of humanity. Just evil. Kasabian was granted immunity in return for testifying against the others. Manson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Van Houten got the death penalty. Tried separately, Watson was also sentenced to death.
In 1972, the California Supreme Court abolished the death penalty in that state. All the participants in the Tate-LaBianca killings were automatically sentenced to life — with the possibility of parole.
So far only one of those convicted in the Tate-LaBianca murders has been granted parole. Leslie Van Houten, now 68, was the youngest of the killers. She was 19 at the time of the LaBianca slayings. California's parole board recommended her release in 2016 but Gov. Jerry Brown said no. The board again recommended her release a few months ago, but Brown has yet to make a decision, so she remains behind bars.
Release would never be in the cards for Manson. Time and again he was denied parole. He knew he would never get out. So he gave interviews, played to his crazy image and did his best to keep his name in the news. Who knows how much was real and how much was just a con?
At least he was behind bars. And after serving nearly 46 years, Charles Manson died Sunday at the age of 83.
Justice sometimes takes a long time, but it does come to every one of us. And now the very personification of evil here on earth will have to answer to a higher judge.
