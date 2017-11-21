National & International

State board approves tax credits for greenhouse project

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:11 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. has approved about $2.2 million in tax credits to encourage a New York City company to build a greenhouse in Providence.

The board voted 6-1 to approve the tax credits for the $12.2 million project. The Providence Journal reports that Brooklyn-based Gotham Greens Holdings LLC plans to build a 95,000-square foot (8825-square meter) greenhouse to grow vegetables at a vacant lot that once housed a General Electric lightbulb factory.

Before the vote, Commerce Corp. board member Bernard Buonanno III asked Gotham Greens CEO Viraj Puri if other projects the firm has done around the country have received state incentives.

Puri said yes, including a project in Chicago that now has 65 full-time employees.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video