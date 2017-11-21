State board approves tax credits for greenhouse project

The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. has approved about $2.2 million in tax credits to encourage a New York City company to build a greenhouse in Providence.
The board voted 6-1 to approve the tax credits for the $12.2 million project. The Providence Journal reports that Brooklyn-based Gotham Greens Holdings LLC plans to build a 95,000-square foot (8825-square meter) greenhouse to grow vegetables at a vacant lot that once housed a General Electric lightbulb factory.
Before the vote, Commerce Corp. board member Bernard Buonanno III asked Gotham Greens CEO Viraj Puri if other projects the firm has done around the country have received state incentives.
Puri said yes, including a project in Chicago that now has 65 full-time employees.
