National & International

Southampton police officer settles discrimination lawsuit

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.

A veteran police officer has settled a gender discrimination lawsuit she filed against the Southampton Town Police Department on eastern Long Island.

Detective Sgt. Lisa Costa claimed in the suit that she was passed over for promotions and faced lewd comments from male colleagues.

Newsday reports that no details of settlement were disclosed. Neither side admitted wrongdoing or fault in the case.

Attorneys for both the officer and town declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Costa, who joined the 100-member department in 1999, is the commanding officer of the detective division and the juvenile aid bureau.

The 51-year-old officer filed the federal lawsuit in April 2015. She alleged she was denied time off and overtime pay and felt uncomfortable in late-night encounters with a former chief.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video