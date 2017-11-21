New Mexico state senator seeks advice on political future

New Mexico state Sen. Michael Padilla says he is seeking advice from friends, family and advisers on whether to continue his campaign for lieutenant governor.
The Democratic senator on Tuesday said that he has been attending previously scheduled campaign events.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham has urged Padilla to end his campaign for lieutenant governor in light of decade-old allegations that he harassed women at a prior job.
Padilla has long denied the allegations. The city of Albuquerque ended up settling claims of a sexually hostile work environment linked to Padilla's work as a supervisor at an emergency call center.
