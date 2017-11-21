National & International

Alaska VA to hire more workers, continue cutting wait times

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 01:20 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

KENAI, Alaska

The Alaska agency that provides health care services to all veterans in the state is planning to expand its workforce.

Alaska Veterans Health Care System Director Dr. Timothy Ballard said the agency is looking to expand its staff from about 550 employees to 650.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that Ballard met with staff at the Kenai VA clinic last week, where he hosted a town hall for veterans.

Ballard said President Donald Trump's administration increased the Veterans Affairs budget by about 6 percent, which provided Alaska with the funds to hire more workers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ballard says cutting down wait times is also being tackled. He says the agency has started a program that assures veterans seeking mental health care are seen the same day they come in.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video