National & International

Police issue a warning about spoiled turkeys

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

FALMOUTH, Maine

The police department in Falmouth, Maine, is warning residents to steer clear of black market Butterballs.

The police department reports a Hannaford supermarket had to discard frozen turkeys that thawed out because of a mechanical failure.

Police say the problem is that someone collected them from a trash bin with the idea of redistributing them.

Police say people should beware of the black market turkeys because they're dangerous to consume. They urge any consumers who came across them to put them in the trash where they belong.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video