FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a brigade from the Electric Power Authority repairs distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's government scored a big win in court Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 after a judge rejected the appointment of a former military officer to oversee the U.S. territory's troubled power company.
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a brigade from the Electric Power Authority repairs distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's government scored a big win in court Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 after a judge rejected the appointment of a former military officer to oversee the U.S. territory's troubled power company. Carlos Giusti, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a brigade from the Electric Power Authority repairs distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's government scored a big win in court Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 after a judge rejected the appointment of a former military officer to oversee the U.S. territory's troubled power company. Carlos Giusti, File AP Photo

National & International

Whitefish halts power work in Puerto Rico over $83M owed

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:54 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Whitefish Energy Holdings Inc. says it is halting work to help restore power in Puerto Rico because it has not been paid by the U.S. territory's government.

The company said in a statement late Monday that invoices for work done in October are outstanding and that it can no longer keep working. A letter sent to Puerto Rico officials states the government owes Whitefish more than $83 million.

Puerto Rico power company spokesman Carlos Monroig told The Associated Press that both sides are in talks to reach an agreement that would satisfy everyone involved.

The dispute comes nearly a month after the administration of Gov. Ricardo Rossello canceled a $300 million contract with Whitefish that is undergoing a local and federal audit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video