Whitefish halts power work in Puerto Rico over $83M owed

Whitefish Energy Holdings Inc. says it is halting work to help restore power in Puerto Rico because it has not been paid by the U.S. territory's government.
The company said in a statement late Monday that invoices for work done in October are outstanding and that it can no longer keep working. A letter sent to Puerto Rico officials states the government owes Whitefish more than $83 million.
Puerto Rico power company spokesman Carlos Monroig told The Associated Press that both sides are in talks to reach an agreement that would satisfy everyone involved.
The dispute comes nearly a month after the administration of Gov. Ricardo Rossello canceled a $300 million contract with Whitefish that is undergoing a local and federal audit.
