Auditor: Dem convention bonuses didn't violate grant terms

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:50 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

A Pennsylvania government audit says bonuses paid out by organizers of last year's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia didn't violate terms of a $10 million state grant so they don't have to be repaid.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Monday the 26-page grant agreement with the Department of Community and Economic Development didn't require the Democrats to use up their privately raised funds before spending the state subsidy.

DePasquale, a Democrat, says "the confusing nature of nonprofit law" and payments to bid and host committee members are leading him to refer his findings to the Internal Revenue Service.

He says the $10 million went for venue rental, event production and construction.

Former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell, the host committee chairman, approved $1.037 million in bonuses to staffers and interns.

