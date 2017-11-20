Washington revenues up $319 million

Washington lawmakers have received updated numbers that show state revenues have increased by nearly $319 million for the current two-year state budget, which is now projected to be about $44.4 billion.
The Office of Financial Management released the numbers at a Monday meeting of the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
The numbers come a week after the state Supreme Court ruled that while lawmakers have made progress in a multiyear effort to fully fund basic education, they are not on track to meet next year's deadline and will remain in contempt of court.
Gov. Jay Inslee will release his supplemental budget proposal next month. Legislative leaders in the House and Senate will release their own proposals during the 60-day legislative session that begins in January.
Comments