National & International

White House open to striking health provision from tax bill

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:27 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The White House says it's willing to strike a health-care provision from the Senate tax-cut bill if the provision becomes an impediment to passing one of President Donald Trump's top priorities.

The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine. But it has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who says the issue should be dealt with separately.

Trump's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, says the White House would like to repeal the health care requirement and still have a good tax bill.

But he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that "we're OK" with removing it if keeping it becomes an impediment to passing the legislation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video