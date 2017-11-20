National & International

Virginia farmers to gather for annual convention

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 01:31 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Hundreds of farmers from around the state are expected to attend the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention later this month.

The convention will be held Nov. 28-30 at the Williamsburg Lodge.

About 700 people are expected to attend the event, which will determine the farm bureau's legislative agenda.

Educational conferences will include: "Cannabis Production — Are There Value-added Crop Opportunities?" featuring a speaker from the Colorado-based Marijuana Industry Group. Another is "Lessons Learned on Leases — Solar, Cellular and Others," featuring information about what farmers should look for when approached to lease land for cell towers, solar energy fixtures and other structure.

