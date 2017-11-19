National & International

Oil pipeline protesters gather ahead of Nebraska's decision

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 05:38 PM

LINCOLN, Neb.

More than 100 protesters gathered Sunday to speak out against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline before Nebraska regulators issue their ruling on the project.

The protesters gathered on the steps of the state Capitol building in Lincoln on Sunday. The Nebraska Public Service Commission is scheduled to announce its decision on the pipeline's route on Monday.

Karin Carlson of Omaha says she doesn't think the pipeline would benefit the state much.

TransCanada proposed the 1,179-mile crude oil pipeline the transport crude oil from Canada south to connect to another pipeline in southern Nebraska.

TransCanada officials have said their preferred route is the most direct way to transport oil and crosses few major bodies of water.

