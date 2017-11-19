National & International

Chemical company's unreported spill may lead to waste ban

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 01:59 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina regulators say they're suspending and may revoke a Delaware-based chemical company's key permit after it didn't report the spill of an unregulated compound.

The Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday it is moving to revoke The Chemours Co.'s permit to discharge wastewater from operations at its Fayetteville plant into a neighboring river.

Regulators say the discharge ban could come in 60 days because the company failed to report a spill last month of a precursor of the chemical GenX.

The agency said it was considering fining the Wilmington, Delaware-based company for failing to report the spill.

The company did not respond to an invitation to comment. It's not clear how much a ban on discharging wastewater would affect production at the plant that employs about 900 workers.

