FILE - A Thursday Oct. 19, 2017 file photo of Moroccan women filling up containers with water from a hose, in Zagora, southeastern Morocco. Experts blame poor choices in agriculture, growing populations and climate change for the water shortages in towns like Zagora, which has seen repeated protests for access to clean water in recent weeks. Moroccan state TV channel 2M reports that at least 15 people have died and 5 others have been injured in a stampede Sunday Nov. 19, 2017 as food aid was being distributed in the village of Sidi Boulalam, in the southern province of Essaouira.
FILE - A Thursday Oct. 19, 2017 file photo of Moroccan women filling up containers with water from a hose, in Zagora, southeastern Morocco. Experts blame poor choices in agriculture, growing populations and climate change for the water shortages in towns like Zagora, which has seen repeated protests for access to clean water in recent weeks. Moroccan state TV channel 2M reports that at least 15 people have died and 5 others have been injured in a stampede Sunday Nov. 19, 2017 as food aid was being distributed in the village of Sidi Boulalam, in the southern province of Essaouira. Issam Oukhouya, File AP Photo
FILE - A Thursday Oct. 19, 2017 file photo of Moroccan women filling up containers with water from a hose, in Zagora, southeastern Morocco. Experts blame poor choices in agriculture, growing populations and climate change for the water shortages in towns like Zagora, which has seen repeated protests for access to clean water in recent weeks. Moroccan state TV channel 2M reports that at least 15 people have died and 5 others have been injured in a stampede Sunday Nov. 19, 2017 as food aid was being distributed in the village of Sidi Boulalam, in the southern province of Essaouira. Issam Oukhouya, File AP Photo

National & International

15 dead, 5 hurt in a stampede for food aid in Morocco

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

RABAT, Morocco

A stampede in a southern Moroccan village left at least 15 people dead and five others injured Sunday as food aid was being distributed, the Interior Ministry said.

The crush took place in Sidi Boulalam, in the province of Essaouira, as a local association was distributing food aid in a local weekly "souk", or market, the ministry said in a statement.

King Mohammed VI has given instructions that "all measures be taken to help the victims and their families," the ministry said. The king will pay for the hospitalization of the wounded and the burials of the dead, according to the statement.

Alyaoum24.com, a local and reliable news website, reported that people were rushing for food aid whose value was about $16 per person.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The mayor of the nearby city of Essaouira, Hicham Jbari, told The Associated Press that the tragedy's victims have been transported to his town's hospital. The village of Sidi Boulalam is about 60 kilometers (35 miles) from the city of Essaouira.

Distributions of food aid are common in the North African nation, notably in remote parts of the country. They are organized by private sponsors and groups as well as by the authorities.

Often held once a week in rural areas of Morocco, the souks are usually very busy places. People from nearby villages come to the markets to buy food and others items for a week.

A drought has greatly hurt agricultural output in Morocco recently, contributing to the high cost of basic food items.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video