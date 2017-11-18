National & International

Delaware beach town doubles residential rental tax

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 01:14 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.

A popular Delaware beach town has voted to double its tax on residential rentals.

The City of Rehoboth Beach announced Saturday that its commissioners approved an increase on the rental tax from 3 to 6 percent. The tax applies to places like bed and breakfasts, condos, cabins and rentals through the Airbnb website.

The new rate will apply to any rental contracts after January 1. Commissioners did not want to change the rate on contracts that have already been signed.

The town plans to use the money for infrastructure improvements including storm drains.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video