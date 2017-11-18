National & International

Maui panel urges state to keep apartment complex affordable

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 01:12 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WAILUKU, Hawaii

A Maui County committee approved a resolution urging the Hawaii governor and lawmakers to maintain the affordability of an apartment complex where rent could rise to market rates in 2019.

The Maui News reports that members of the Housing, Human Services and Transportation Committee say the Thursday action is not a solution as the effort to keep the Front Street Apartments affordable is going to require visits to Honolulu and talks with legislators.

The 142-unit facility was constructed by state and private developers as an affordable housing project in Lahaina in 2001.

County Department of Housing and Human Concerns officials say such projects are expected to stay affordable for 50 years. But the federal tax code was amended in 2012 to allow investors to sell such projects after 14 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video